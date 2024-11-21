Esha Gupta Stylishly Steps Back In Time In A Black And White Silk Bustier Skirt Set With Bejwelled Gloves

Esha Gupta has been creating a buzz on the internet; be it with her presence on Instagram or the fact that she dishes out one winning sartorial look after another. The Jannat 2 actress recently attended an awards function where she was recognised as the leading lady of influence; and well deservingly so. What caught our eyes was the fact that she looked every bit like an old-glamour Hollywood diva draped in her black and white silk ensemble for the occasion.

Esha Gupta looked like she walked straight out of a black and white vintage movie where she played the titular heroine as she made an appearance wearing an off-shoulder black and white silk top from the shelves of the label Moonray. The double layered top featured a strapless while silk bralette that was layered with a black silk top having an overall silver floral design. It was cinched on the waist with a white Hermes belt that had a gold buckle and flowed into chunky pleats. She teamed it with a block coloured A-line ankle-length skirt and a pair of black mesh gloves that were adorned with holographic beaded details.

On the accessories front, Esha wore a pair of dainty square-shaped crown solitaire earrings, a diamond ring and a pair of criss-cross strap kitten heels from Jimmy Choo.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Esha Gupta styled her shoulder-length tresses into a side-parted sleek look with old Hollywood style curls. Makeup wise, she wore a beaming and bronzed look with dewy skin, a wash of bronzer on her eye lids, eyeliner defined eyes, mascara-filled wispy lashes, and a muted red lip to add quintessential Hollywood glamour with a twist.

Esha Gupta's black and white-hued silk off-shoulder ensemble was the perfect yin yang sartorial combination with a vintage touch.

