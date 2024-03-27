This Wasn't A Runaway Bride On The Red Carpet But Disha Patani In A Wedding-Inspired White Gown

Disha Patani has always championed the art of wearing whites. Recently, the actress has been leaning towards the cooler side of the colour palette and it truly is turning out to be a fashion treat for us. If you want to add a celebrity-worthy edge to your closet, Disha Patani will give you the inspiration. At the pink carpet of Ajio Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024, Disha Patani made an unconventional entry. Her penchant to pull off anything and everything is a given and she continued this streak at the event. The star arrived in white, looking like an absolute modern day princess. A pristine head-to-toe white gown was enough to stand out. Going by the silhouette, it resembled that of a wedding dress. The lacy lining on the strapless bustier exuded the same vibe. The intricate details followed until the waistline and a long flared skirt added a romantic flare to the look. She took the minimal route with glowy glam and statement studs. Her messy bun was a fitting choice to round off her beauty look.

White silhouettes have earned their space in almost every wardrobe, including Disha Patani's. Of late, the actress has been serving all-white looks, one after the other. There is something super fresh about the shade and the actress made a hot case for the same in a white satin gown. While the monochrome magic stole the show, it was the backless detail of the dress that added oomph to the overall style. The statement necklace perfectly complemented the plunging neckline and the flawless fit was a solid ten on the style meter.

