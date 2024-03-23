Disha Patani Is No Less Than A Beauty Showstopper With Fluttery Lashes, Body Glow

Disha Patani is a glow-getter like no other

Disha Patani's impeccable fashion choices never fail to steal the headlines and her glam game is equally noteworthy. Whether she is going for a bold look or embracing minimalism, her makeup team always knows how to wield brushes and sponges to perfection. Moreover, even without makeup, Disha radiates skincare goals that are hard to miss. In a recent series of pictures shared on her Instagram handle, the star stunned in a white bodycon gown that featured backless drama. While her outfit alone was jaw-dropping, it was her flawless glam that truly captured our attention. Disha's skin featured a glass-like glow, thanks to a hydrating base that laid the foundation for her makeup. A subtle highlighter on her high points added a touch of radiance. Opting for a soft pink glossy hue on her lips, she kept the overall look soft yet impactful. Her cheeks were adorned with a soft-toned pink blush. For her eyes, Disha Patani skipped the kohl and liner and opted for a mascara-coated look that accentuated her lashes beautifully. Her eyebrows were arched to perfection. Subtle contouring added depth and definition to her face and completed her flawless look.

Whenever Disha Patani steps out, she never fails to leave us mesmerised. Earlier, she captivated everyone with her dewy glam that was nothing short of perfection. The strategic application of highlighter on her nose, cheeks, chin, forehead, and inner corners of her eyes added a radiant glow that could be seen from miles away. Breaking away from soft hues, Disha chose a bright pink colour for her lips. Her eyes were beautifully accentuated with sleek eyeliner and generous coats of mascara. Shimmery pink eyeshadow and well-defined brows completed her glam. To ensure all attention remained on her makeup masterpiece, Disha pulled her hair back for a chic braided hairdo. Her choice of a pretty pink modern lehenga perfectly complemented her oh-so-gorgeous makeup.

Before that, Disha Patani showcased her expertise in creating a perfect no-makeup makeup look. She applied a generous amount of moisturiser to her face, creating a smooth and hydrated canvas. Her lips were adorned with a subtle pink tint, adding a touch of natural colour and freshness. To complete the look, the star opted for a minimal application of mascara.

Disha Patani's glam game is undeniably an inspiration for beauty enthusiasts everywhere.

