This 90-Year-Old's Fitness Journey Is The Motivation You Need Today

Ageing is often associated with slowing down, but one 90-year-old is proving that staying active can remain a lifelong habit. In a video shared by physiotherapist Akash Singh, the nonagenarian is seen confidently working out at the gym. He challenges the common misconception that strength training is only for younger people.

The clip shows the elderly man stretching, doing assisted sit-ups with a bar, lifting dumbbells, and rowing. The side note read, ““Gym is only for young bodybuilders” one of the biggest fitness myths. This legend is 90 years old and still showing up, moving, training, and getting stronger.”

According to the physiotherapist, the gym isn't just for six-pack abs, bodybuilding, or looking aesthetic. It's for staying strong and independent, improving balance, mobility, and flexibility. Regular exercise also helps your body build muscle and stronger bones while reducing pain and stiffness so that you can live a healthier, longer, and better life.

"You don't stop exercising because you get old…You become weaker when you stop moving. Whether you're 18 or 89, strength training and exercise are for everyone," he added.

Benefits of Exercising in Old Age

1. Cognitive and Mental Well-being

Regular exercise boosts blood flow to the brain, which enhances processing speed and protects against dementia. It releases feel-good endorphins that significantly reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression while improving your sleep quality, as per a report in the NIH.

2. Physical and Functional Mobility

Movement strengthens your core muscle groups and sharpens the body's functional balance. Weight-bearing exercises delay bone thinning, dramatically decreasing osteoporosis and hip fracture risks.

3. Chronic Disease Management

Routine physical activity decreases blood pressure, improves circulation, and cuts cardiovascular disease risks. It is efficient in managing or preventing type 2 diabetes.

If going to the gym is not your ideal form of exercise, moderate-intensity activities like brisk walking work just as well while giving similar benefits. Other low-impact workouts include stair climbing, chair yoga, and Tai Chi.