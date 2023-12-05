The Magic Of Rita Ora's Backless Black Gown Was In Its Customised Prosthetic Silver Spine

Rita Adorns Her Backless Gown With A Silver Spine At 2023 Fashion Awards

Rita Ora's sartorial choices have always received head turns in the past. May it be her impeccable ensembles or her beauty trials, the singer experiments with her style and we are not complaining at all. This time, the diva attended the 2023 Fashion Awards on Monday in London in a gorgeous low-back gown with a bodycon silhouette and a floor-sweeping fall. But what grabbed our attention was the prosthetic chrome spine the global icon carried at the back. The sleek black dress gown revealed her silver spine flawlessly. In the video Rita Ora shared on Instagram, the singer said that she had teamed up with Primark to sell 500 replicas of the dress. The proceeds from the sale would be donated to Breast Cancer Now. Rita's makeup was subtle yet glamorous with a dash of kohl, well-defined contours, and a nude lip colour, while her hair was tied in a messy bun. Rita's look was overall simple to let the spine make the statement.

Also Read: Who Needs Sparkling Necklaces When You've Got Diamond-Studded Grills Like Rita Ora?

Rita Ora's fashion choices have always been bold, daring and vibrant. For a recent event of BOF voices, the diva looked exquisite when she picked a strapless black mini dress. The tube outfit had an elaborate flare to it and featured a buckled belt at the neckline. She accessorised the look with a pair of dangling earrings and a bracelet. Rita's glam makeup included well-defined eyes, well-contoured eyes, and matte lip colour.

Also Read: Rita Ora's Daring Black Sheer Gown Is Fashion Served With A Bold Quotient

Yet another time Rita Ora amazed us with her outfit was when she dolled up in a two toned mini dress. The full-sleeved outfit had a body-hugging bodice in black followed by a flared mini skirt. The black skirt featured red frill details at the hemline. Rita accessorised the look with knee-length boots in bright red colour which added a dramatic edge to her look. Tying her hair strands in a stylish updo with loose tresses, Rita opted for glam makeup to complete her style.

Rita Ora adds her personal touch and sass to every outfit she chooses to wear.

Also Read: In Fringe Bralettes And Tank Tops, Rita Ora's Summer Style Is Full Of Bohemian Chic Looks