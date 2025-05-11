Rita Ora Is Ready Take On The Summer Heat With Her Cherry Lips And Curly Locks

British singer and songwriter, Rita Ora is a true popstar in all meanings of the word. She doesn't just make her fans sway to the tunes of her songs; but also makes their jaws drop with her glam game on time after another.

The For You hit maker looked ready to take over the summer season with a cool and comfortable makeup look that was finished off with a cool breeze originating from a table fan, to fight those summertime blues.

Rita Ora looked like a million bucks in her less-is-more glam that featured her beaming complexion achieved with a mix of skin tint and glow drops. She topped this with arched brows that framed her face just right, a bright cherry hued tint used to add a touch of colour to her lips and cheeks. This was layered with the perfect clear gloss that gave her the much in Vogue luscious lip look with oodles of colour. She finished off the look with a pair of retro looking bright yellow oversized sunglasses worn to hide those pretty eyes of hers.

If Rita's glam game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The 34-year-old styled her hair into intricate curls let loose over her shoulder that became the crowning glory of her look.

Rita Ora's summer ready glam with a pop of cherry lips is a winner on the glam front.

