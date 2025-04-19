Rita Ora's Sunset-Silver Eyes, Blushed Cheeks And Mauve Lips Get A Glam Green Flag

British singer, Rita Ora looked like a total diva as she decided to doll up in a full glam avatar that she teamed with an ivory lace corset and skirt clad look. The For You hit maker made jaws drop as she aced her glam game by adding the right tints of rouge, shimmer and shine to her pretty face.

Rita Ora made headlines as she dressed to impress in an overall ivory ensemble, but her makeup game shone bright and caught our eyes. The 34-year-old actress and singer went the go big on glam or go home route featuring a heavy foundation added as the perfect canvas to kickstart her makeup adventure. She topped it with the perfect arched and feathered brows, a wash of rose toned blush swept across her cheeks to her the obviously rouged look teamed with a heavy contour to chisel her cheekbones. A matte lip colour in the perfect mauve tone gave her lips the perfect colour and feathery texture. But the star of the show were Rita's eyes laden with a sunset coded glam with a touch of silver courtesy of her shimmery orange-chrome eyeshadow spread over her lids and teamed with a silver eyeshadow added to highlight her brow bone.

If Rita's glam avatar was so on point, then how could her tresses fall behind? She styled her hair into a sleek centre-parted open look that became the unchallenged crowning glory of her look of the day.

Rita Ora's sunset and blushed glam is the stuff of beauty dreams.

