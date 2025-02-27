Rita Ora's Black And Gold Sequin Gown Is Cutout To Win Hearts

Rita Ora has done it yet again by making heads turn with her latest sartorial adventure. The British actress and singer graced the sets of The Masked Singer Season 3 wearing a black and gold halter neck gown with a heart cutout detail that became the talk of the town.

Rita Ora's newest fashion outing was a classic red carpet winner featuring her wearing a sleeveless black and gold halter neck gown with a heart shaped faux cutout on her chest area that added a quirky element to the timeless look. The body hugging gown complemented the For You singer's slender figure and flowed into a floor length that was detailed with black feathered details in triple layers around the hemline. The backless design and slit added all the oomph that the look required.

Rita Ora accessorized the look with a pair of above the elbow length black evening gloves, a chunky gold bracelet, a pair of gold oval shaped drop earrings with encrusted diamonds.

On the hair front. Rita's blonde tresses were styled into a retro inspired curled and voluminous up do that was teamed with short fringes caressing her forehead. Makeup wise, she sported a full glam look with a flawless base, a wash of gold shimmer on her eyelids, false lashes and white kohl-liner laden eyes, defined brows, blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheekbones, and a statement berry lip colour that screamed pure elegance from a mile away.

Rita Ora's black and gold gown won hearts of her followers and the fashion police alike.

