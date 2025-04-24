Rita Ora's Bronzed Glam Avatar Works Perfectly With Smokey Eyes And Nude Lips

British singer and actress, Rita Ora has established her sport in the ranks of the beauty divas yet again by dishing out yet another winning glam looks. The For You hitmaker looked like a million bucks as she aced her face card dolled up in a bronzed glam look that was teamed perfectly with smokey eyes and nude lips.

Rita Ora is one heck of a force on the beauty front and she has proved that time and again. This time around the 34-year-old popstar dolled up in a jaw droppingly glam look that featured a flawless foundation layered with feathered brows that framed her face just right, a wash of sparkly bronze hued eyeshadow that was layered with a smudged out black kohl-liner that gave her the perfect smokey eyes. Rita completed her eye glam game with a set of fluttery false lashes that gave her dove like eyes. But that is not all, Rita's cheeks for chiseled with a sharp contour, a wash of radiant rose blush, and a gilded highlighter. Last but not least, she add the perfect pout to her glam avatar with a nude lip liner and a ashy brown lip colour.

Rita's hair game matched steps with her glam look by being styled into a sleek side parted Y2K style up do that was detailed with a fringe on one side to add more character to the look.

Rita Ora and her bronzed glam are like two peas in a beauty pod.

