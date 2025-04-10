Rita Ora's Pretty-In-Pink Glam Is Complete With Statement Magenta Smokey Eyes And Cherry Lips

British singer and song writer, Rita Ora looked like a complete snack as she dolled up to look pretty in pink while channelling her inner beauty Goddess. The For You hit maker made jaws drop with her pink coded and very out there glam moment that was a stunner to say the least.

Rita Ora looked like a million bucks in her latest beauty outing that featured her flawless foundation laden complexion mixed with glow drops to give her a radiant visage. She topped this with the perfectly arched and textured brows, a wash of magenta eyeshadow to give her a maximal smokey eye makeup look with a bright pop of colour along with a purple eyeliner that added definition to her eyes. Rita wrapped up her eye glam with a generous coat of mascara to give her dramatic eyelashes look. Rita's cheeks looked practically washed in a swipe of hot pink blush laden on the highpoints of her face. She added the finishing touch of glam to her look with a statement cherry lip colour that packed quite a punch.

Rita Ora's hair game matched steps with her beauty avatar of the day while being styled into statement gold hued ringlet curls secured into a half-tied look with neon scrunchies.

Rita Ora and her pink and perfect glam is a match made in beauty heaven.

