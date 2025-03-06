Rita Ora's Bejeweled Silver Eyes, Mauve Lips And Wavy Braids Serve Glam Goals

British actress and singer, Rita Ora made sure to make jaws drop to the floor as she dished out her latest beauty serving. The Your Song singer looked absolutely stunning in a silver eye makeup teamed with a minimal face, and over the top princess like blonde tresses.

Rita Ora proved that she is indeed a beauty queen as she sported an overall nude glam makeup look with a flawless complexion, contoured features, a touch of milky pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a mauve lip complete with a deeper lip liner and a flesh toned lip gloss. But the star of the show were Rita's eyes that were laden with a chunky silver eyeshadow laid on her lids in an angular fashion teamed with mascara filled lashes for a dramatic lash effect that left the people of the internet stunned.

Rita's hair game matched steps with her beauty strides being styled into blonde hued voluminous waves that were braided into a Greek Goddess like braid that was accessorized with a shimmering pearls and beads filled floral inspired tiara that added the crowning glory to her beauty look.

Rita Ora's chunky silver eyes, crown laden blonde tresses and perky mauve put win on the beauty radar.

