Rita Ora's Shimmer Eyes And Berry Lips Make A Case For Monotone Makeup Goals

British singer and popstar, Rita Ora is making heads turn and how in her latest beauty outing. The 34-year-old singer made sure to serve up a beauty treat sporting an overall berry toned glam that set monotone makeup goals like there is no tomorrow.

Also Read: Rita Ora's Bejeweled Silver Eyes, Mauve Lips And Wavy Braids Serve Glam Goals

Rita Ora looked nothing short of stunning in her latest makeup drop on her Instagram in which she was seen wearing a berry hued glam. The For You star sported an overall flawless compelxion that she topped off with a contoured face, arched brows, a wash of sparkly berry shadow swept across her eyelids teamed with lots of mascara for a wispy lash effect. The berry blush on her cheeks added a monotone rouged look that she paired with a matte effect blood red lip that went perfectly with the overall monotone makeup look.

Rita added the perfect hairdo to her glam game which looked like the perfect beauty pair together. Her tresses were styled into a sleek up do that gave off major Y2K vibes teamed with a wavy fringe framing her face just right.

Rita Ora added all the dazzle to our Instagram feed with her shimmer eyes and berry lips.

Also Read: Rita Ora's Black And Gold Sequin Gown Is Cutout To Win Hearts