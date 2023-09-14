Who Needs Sparkling Necklaces When You've Got Diamond-Studded Grills Like Rita Ora?

Rita Oras diamond-studded grills look exquisite accessory addition

Rita Ora was in attendance at the recent MTV Video Music Awards 2023. The star-studded evening had many famous names like Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Shakira, and more. Though we were awestruck with the stunning wardrobe choices made by each of these celebrities, what grabbed our attention was Rita Ora's diamond-studded grills. Yes, you read that right. Her outfit was a showstopper for sure, but her newest piece of jewellery was an equally stunning attraction. The star shared, through her Instagram Stories, a selfie in which she was wearing the grills. She also tagged Gabby Elan Jewelry, a premium jewellery designer brand from Manhattan, New York. which made the jewellery for her. Rita's grills were an exciting addition to her beauty vanity. The finely-made accessory had a delicate finish and looked extraordinary when placed between Rita's teeth. Grills are designer or decorative covers that are often made of precious metal or stones like gold and diamonds. They can be custom-made and they are usually removable.

Rita's first selfie is of her getting ready for the event. She applied shimmery silver eyeshadows which matched her diamond grills to perfection.

In another selfie, Rita looked red-carpet ready for the glam night. She wore matte brown lipstick which only made her diamond grills shine brighter.

Rita Ora was a vision in her black gown. But the best part about her look was how effortlessly her eye makeup was absolutely in sync with her diamond grills. Shimmery black eyelids with glitter, structured contours, and brown lip colour complemented the new accessory. Rita also went the extra mile to match her heels with her new grills. Her shimmery silver high boots matched her eyelids and suited her grills perfectly.

Wasn't Rita Ora's new piece of jewellery a good addition to her beauty vanity?

