In Fringe Bralettes And Tank Tops, Rita Ora's Summer Style Is Full Of Bohemian Chic Looks

Rita Oras summer fashion

Making an impression with a daring and experimental wardrobe is not for everyone. But it is definitely true in the case of Rita Ora. Rita's stylebook is all about vibrant fashion and colour-coordinated outfits which she wears effortlessly and makes eye-grabbing appearances in on social media. From quirky swimwear on holidays to retro gowns on vacations, Rita has a very bold wardrobe which we all are fans of. Her recent Instagram post was all about summer and we are totally in awe of each of her looks. Rita wore a shimmery fringe bralette with a halter neckline and sheer details covering a two-piece swimwear which she wore beneath. The black swimwear included a halter neck bikini top and low waist bottoms. Dewy makeup and chunky jewellery including a metal kada and a stack of bracelets complemented Rita's style.

Rita also opted for chic formal attire. Wearing a crisp white button-down shirt with a pair of loose-fit denim pants, the singer opted for a laidback look. She accessorised it with a pair of trendy black sunglasses and black loafers.

In yet another look, Rita Ora wore a black full-sleeved blazer with a black mini dress, black sunglasses and dainty jewellery. What accentuated her look was the black and white thigh-length boots she wore with the outfit. Her makeup was subtle with a brown lip gloss.

In a mirror selfie, Rita wore a white t-shirt with a black jacket a pair of black shorts and knee-length boots. She tied her mane in a one-sided braid and wore statement rings and hoop earrings as her accessories.

Rita's casual look included a white tank top with a pair of grey joggers as she sipped on a drink. Her relaxed style was complemented by a pair of black slip-on shoes.

Rita Ora's bohemian look deserved a full 10 on the style meter. The floor-sweeping pastel yellow outfit featured a plunging neckline with layered ruffles, a daring side slit and an asymmetrical hemline. Her choice of accessories to complete the boho vibe included a crystal layered necklace, a waist belt, a metal kada and multiple metal anklets. Leaving her hair strands loose in natural curls, she opted for shimmery eyelids, kohl-laden eyes, ample mascara and a brownish lip tint.

Rita also picked a shimmery mesh dress as a party attire. The strap see-through outfit featured a bralette and black bottoms beneath with a mini dress over it. Her glamorous makeup included smokey eyes with shimmer, structured contours and matte lips. For accessories, she wore a choker necklace, multiple necklaces and multiple rings.

Rita Ora's summer look book had many ensembles worth bookmarking. Which is your favourite?

