Tara Sutaria Brings Festive Vibes To The LFW 2023 Runway In A Mahima Mahajan Organza Lehenga

Tara Brings Festive Vibes To The LFW 2023 Runway In An Organza Lehenga

Lehengas are our favourite festive season outfit and when they are in dreamy pastels, it calls for fashion celebration. Tara Sutaria seems to know it well as her latest appearance on the LFW runway gave ultimate festive vibes. The actress turned showstopper for designer Mahima Mahajan on day 4 of the fashion event. She wore a cream-hued lehenga set from the designer's Fida collection. The organza draping on the lehenga turned out to be the highlight of the ensemble. The lehenga set was adorned with a pattern-clash of floral prints which simply added contrast to the style. Doused in subtle sequin work, the look radiated utmost glam. She paired the bralette-style blouse with an equally delicate-looking dupatta and flared lehenga Heavy duty necklace with a matching maang tikka accessorised her attire perfectly.

Previously, Tara Sutaria turned showstopper for designer label Annu's Creation at Lakme Fashion Week. She wore a rani pink heavily embroidered lehenga that came with a blouse, a chiffon dupatta and flared lehenga. While the gorgeous lehenga featured patchwork, the sleeveless blouse highlighted a sequin embroidered work. Her traditional choker-style jewellery in copper and green screamed regal. Tara paired it with matching danglers and maang tikka to complete the look.

Last year, Tara Sutaria made heads turn with her dramatic black lehenga with a tulle veil. The actress walked the ramp for designer Aisha Rao at Lakme Fashion Week. The floral-themed lehenga exaggerated multicolour embroidered design with subtle sequin. She paired her lehenga with an equally gorgeous off-shoulder full sleeves blouse that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline.

Which of these Lakme Fashion Week looks of Tara Sutaria do you like the best?