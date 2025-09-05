"Symbol Of The Best Of Italy": Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Leads Tributes For Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani, one of the biggest names in the history of fashion, has died at the age of 91. The Armani Group announced his passing on Thursday with the statement, "With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani."

Reports suggest that Armani had been unwell and had not attended Milan's Men's Fashion Week in June. His death has elicited an outpouring of tributes from around the world.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, took to her Instagram to pay tribute to Giorgio Armani, praising his timeless vision, elegance, and enduring influence on global fashion. "Ci lascia a 91 anni Giorgio Armani. Con la sua eleganza, sobrietà e creatività ha saputo dare lustro alla moda italiana e ispirare il mondo intero. Un'icona, un lavoratore instancabile, un simbolo dell'Italia migliore. Grazie di tutto. (Giorgio Armani leaves us at 91 years old. With his elegance and creativity, he was able to bring luster to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything. Adieu)," she wrote on Instagram.

Other Celebrities Who Paid Tribute To Giorgio Armani

Anna Wintour, the ex-Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast, added: "Giorgio Armani had such a clear force of personality and vision that you knew his work instantly, wherever you found it. He understood power and attitude and elegance as well as anyone ever has in fashion, and he understood women too: how they wanted to dress and what message they wanted to send as they asserted themselves through his rise in the '70s, '80s, and beyond. He also never confined himself to one field or one discipline, and understood that fashion can't exist in a silo. For him, fashion wasn't one thing: it was also film, music, sport, art, design, and architecture, and he left his mark in all these worlds - and everywhere he went."

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio shared on his Instagram story, "Giorgio Armani was a visionary whose influence reached far beyond design. I first met him many years ago in Milan and I remember being blown away by his creativity and genius. He was a legendary force who inspired generations, and his legacy will continue to shape and uplift the world for years to come."

Actor Morgan Freeman said in a statement, "On screen and off, in quiet moments and on the grandest stages, I have had the honor of wearing Armani. Today, we remember a man whose genius touched many lives and whose legacy of grace and timeless style will endure."

The Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace wrote, "The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever."

Eat, Pray, Love actor Julia Roberts shared on her Instagram, "A true friend. A Legend," along with a broken heart emoji.

Celebrated actor Russell Crowe shared a memory on X, "Giorgio. 1997 at the Cannes Film Festival, after my bag was lost in transit, LA Confidential producer Arnon Milchan sent me to the Armani store with a credit card to get a suit for the premiere. That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day. Mr. Armani has made a deep contribution to fashion, design, and popular culture. His energy, vision and finesse has made a mark acknowledged around the globe. I adored him. He was so kind. So many significant moments in my life — awards, wedding, Wimbledon… all in Armani. I had been looking forward to seeing him, plans were in place for Milan at the end of this month. Alas… What a life he had, from his beginnings to his glory."

Ferrari F1 driver and Armani ambassador, Charles Leclerc, wrote on his Instagram, "A great honour to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed, Giorgio."

The English fashion designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham, wrote, "The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani - a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever. I feel honoured to have called him a friend."

Actor and film producer Jessica Chastain recounted, "Mr Armani was such a visionary. Family was very important to him. His friends were very important to him. He was such an incredible artist. And his legacy will go on and on, through the beautiful things he's created."

Actor Samuel L. Jackson posted on his Instagram, "Thank you, Mr Giorgio Armani, for your countless years of friendship, collaboration and dedication to your visionary craft. May God bless you as you are welcomed into eternal peace."

Italian designer Valentino Garavani shared a note on Instagram, "I mourn someone I have always considered a friend, never a rival. I can only bow to his immense talent, to the changes he brought to fashion, and above all, to his unwavering loyalty to one style: his own."

Scarface actor Michelle Pfeiffer posted on her Instagram, "I am heartbroken to hear of Mr Armani's passing. Kind, generous, and loyal. A true pioneer of elegance. A global inspiration. And today, a massive loss for all. Thank you for everything Mr. Armani; it was an honor and privilege to work with you on so many momentous occasions in my life and to witness your craft firsthand."

In The Fade actor Diane Kruger also shared her condolences on Instagram with a note, "Incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Giorgio Armani. One of the nicest people and mentors I was lucky enough to meet and work with. Thinking about Roberta and his family and everyone who worked with him."

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared, "Heartbroken to hear about the passing of a legend. A true master of his craft."

Mira Sorvino, who first wore Armani designs at the Venice Film Festival, said, "I still can't believe it. I mean, I was just told like 20 minutes ago that he had passed, and I did not even know he was in ill health. I did not think of him as that old, you know. For me, he was like eternal this brilliant, kind man who was so talented and created this whole kind of sophisticated, understated glamour that really defined the '90s in a way."

He discovered me at the Venice Film Festival when ‘Mighty Aphrodite' premiered there and asked if he could dress me. He started dressing me then, and I wore his beautiful designs to most of my most important moments in my career and in my personal life. I will really miss him, and I think the world will miss him."

Giorgio Armani was a legendary Italian designer who revolutionized fashion with his minimalist elegance and timeless tailoring. Known for being meticulous with his designs, his work earned him iconic status, leaving an enduring legacy in fashion and culture. He also received the Outstanding Achievement Award at The Fashion Awards in 2019.