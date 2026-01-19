Fashion Icon Valentino Dies At 93: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Pays Tribute

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has paid tribute to legendary fashion designer Valentino Garavani following his death on Monday, January 19.

Taking to X, Meloni wrote, "Valentino, undisputed master of style and elegance and eternal symbol of Italian high fashion. Today Italy loses a legend, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for everything."

Valentino, maestro indiscusso di stile ed eleganza e simbolo eterno dell'alta moda italiana.

Oggi l'Italia perde una leggenda, ma la sua eredità continuerà a ispirare generazioni. Grazie di tutto. pic.twitter.com/hN5afQFSnp — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) January 19, 2026

Gwyneth Paltrow mourned Valentino's death. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a picture of herself kissing Valentino on the cheek.

"I was so lucky to know and love Valentino-to know the real man, in private. The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to 'at least wear a little mascara' when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh. This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava," she wrote.

Actor Sonam Kapoor also remembered the designer, sharing a tribute on her Instagram Stories where she wrote, "The last of the titans. RIP."

Valentino Garavani died on Monday at the age of 93, his foundation confirmed in an official statement.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones. The lying in state will be held at PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. The funeral will take place on Friday, January 23rd at the Basilica Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, in Piazza della Repubblica 8 in Rome, at 11 am," the statement read.

Born in 1932 in Voghera, a small town in northern Italy, Valentino became globally recognised by his first name alone. He honed his craft in Paris, training and working in some of the city's most prestigious haute couture ateliers, before returning to Italy to establish his own fashion house in Rome in 1959.

One of the earliest and most notable admirers of his work was Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor, whom Valentino met while she was in Rome filming Cleopatra in the early 1960s. His designs soon attracted a distinguished clientele that included Begum Aga Khan, Queen Paola of Belgium, actresses Audrey Hepburn and Joan Collins, and Jacqueline Kennedy. In 1968, Kennedy famously chose a Valentino gown for her wedding to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

