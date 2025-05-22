Sun, Sea and Self-Help: Ananya Panday's Latest Read Is <i>The Let Them Theory</i> By Mel Robbins

Ananya Panday isn't just a fashion and beauty girl who makes heads turn each time she steps out in city, either for an event or for a casual day out. But she also has a bunch of other interests that includes reading. The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress recently posted a picture of herself holding up her current read to the skies as she caught it on camera in an Instagram story.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/ananyapanday

Ananya Panday's latest book of choice for a leisure time read will make you think that she is definitely more than a pretty face. The 26-year-old actress is currently reading, The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins.

If your inner book worm has been shaken up by witnessing Ananya Panday reading up like one. Here's all you need to know about her latest read, The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins.

The Let Them Theory is a book penned by a New York Time Bestselling Author, Mel Robbins with millions of books being sold across the world. The book is a life-changing tool that millions of people cannot stop talking about. It discusses the key to happiness in life for either being happiness, success or love. But if one has felt stuck with where they are in life, and are frustrated with where they are, then the book talks about how the problem is not them. The author, Melanie Lee Robbins is an American author, podcast host, and a former lawyer who is known for her books like The 5 Second Rule, The High 5 Habit and more.

Ananya Panday's current read, The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins makes for a good read.

