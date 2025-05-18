Ananya Panday Celebrates Selfie Sunday In A Natural Glam Look With Her Pet, Riot

Ananya Panday looked like a million bucks as she spent a chill Sunday at home while snuggling with her pet dog, Riot. The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress looked like a million bucks as she dolled up in a minimal glam avatar for a bunch of memory jar worthy pitures she dropped in a photo dump on her Instagram handle.

Ananya Panday's Sunday ready glam featured a pretty low-key look boasting of a skin tint laden complexion, feathered brows with arches that gave her face a structure. This teamed with a rose eyeshadow, black eyeliner and mascara laden eyes that looked straight into our souls. A touch of radiant rose blush placed on the apples of her cheeks and a nude matte lip colour wrapped up the look on a chic note.

Ananya Panday's tresses matched steps with her glam of the day by being left loose in an air dried centre-parted manner over her shoulders to add further grace to her look.

Ananya Panday's selfie Sunday is complete in a natural glam avatar with Riot by her side.

