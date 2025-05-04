Ananya Panday Serves Up A Very Demure, Very Mindful Beauty Treat

Ananya Panday makes sure to put her best foot forward when it comes to her beauty and fashion game each time she steps out and about. The Kesari: Chapter 2 actress was recently spotted in Mumbai wearing a black body-hugging dress with frills along with silver sequin laden Chanel flap bag. But what caught our eyes was her glam avatar of the night.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Exudes Feminine Chic Vibes In A Black Three-Tiered Dress At Chanel Cruise 2025/26

Ananya Panday looked like a million bucks as she dolled up to step out in her city. The 26-year-old actress's makeup game featured a skin tint laden flawless base, bushy brows, a wash of shimmery champagne eyeshadow spread over her lids, and a generous coat of mascara to give her the wispy lashes look.

But that is not all, Ananya added a wash of the prettiest petal hued blush on the apples of her cheeks and the bridge of her nose to give her face a youth and blushing from within look. She wrapped up her glam avatar of the day on a strong note with a nude lip gloss that added the colour and shine to her lips.

If Ananya's beauty game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? Ananya's hair was styled into a beautiful salon style waterfall waves with a centre parting that framed her face to perfection and became the perfect crowning glory of her look.

Ananya Panday and her very demure glam avatar are a match made in beauty heaven.

Also Read: Ananya Panday To Suhana Khan: Gen Z Celebrities Dazzle In Pastel Trend And How