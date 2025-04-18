Ananya Panday Looks <i>Saree</i>-torially Chic In A Purple And Gilded Punit Balana Creation

Advertisement

Ananya Panday Looks Saree-torially Chic In A Purple And Gilded Punit Balana Creation

Ananya Panday made heads turn at the premiere of Kesari Chapter 2 in a saree clad avatar

Ananya Panday paints the perfect picture of ethnic style and grace in a Punit Balana saree

Ananya Panday grabbed the paparazzi's attention and headlines as she walked in to attend the premiere of her newest movie venture, Kesari Chapter 2. The 26-year-old actress has been slaying everything from grabbing the biggest brand deals to featuring in leading movies and beyond. But one thing she doesn't miss a beat while doing is aceing her closet game.

Ananya Panday looked saree-torially perfect as she dressed up to her ethnic best while draping a nine yards wonder straight out of the shelves of the designer, Punit Balana. The rich purple silk saree was adorned with a gold and mirrorwork embellishments laden border that added the right amount of grace to her premiere ready look. She teamed it with a matching backless and halter neck blouse that featured an over all gold thread work and mirror encrusted design. The blouse added a feminine and girly element to the look with a dual tie-up style closure.

Ananya's accessories of the day featured a maximal gold and diamond studded waterfall style earrings with a floral design, courtesy of celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

Ananya's tresses were styled by ace hair stylist, Aanchal A Morwani in a sleek top knot bun that was detailed with a side parted fringe added on the left side of her crown. Celebrity makeup artist, Riddhima Sharma added the perfect strokes of glam to Ananya's look with a beaming ethnic glam avatar that featured a flawless base, defined brows, a wash of shimmery eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheeks, and a petal pink lip oil to give her the perfect pout.

Ananya Panday and her saree-not-sorry look was the stuff of ethnic sartorial dreams.

