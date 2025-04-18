Ananya Panday Looks <i>Saree</i>-torially Chic In A Purple And Gilded Punit Balana Creation

Ananya Panday grabbed the paparazzi's attention and headlines as she walked in to attend the premiere of her newest movie venture, Kesari Chapter 2. The 26-year-old actress has been slaying everything from grabbing the biggest brand deals to featuring in leading movies and beyond. But one thing she doesn't miss a beat while doing is aceing her closet game.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Blooms Like Spring In An Aqua Saree With Orange Blossoms Print

Ananya Panday looked saree-torially perfect as she dressed up to her ethnic best while draping a nine yards wonder straight out of the shelves of the designer, Punit Balana. The rich purple silk saree was adorned with a gold and mirrorwork embellishments laden border that added the right amount of grace to her premiere ready look. She teamed it with a matching backless and halter neck blouse that featured an over all gold thread work and mirror encrusted design. The blouse added a feminine and girly element to the look with a dual tie-up style closure.

Ananya's accessories of the day featured a maximal gold and diamond studded waterfall style earrings with a floral design, courtesy of celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia Badani.

Ananya's tresses were styled by ace hair stylist, Aanchal A Morwani in a sleek top knot bun that was detailed with a side parted fringe added on the left side of her crown. Celebrity makeup artist, Riddhima Sharma added the perfect strokes of glam to Ananya's look with a beaming ethnic glam avatar that featured a flawless base, defined brows, a wash of shimmery eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara for wispy lashes, blushed, bronzed and highlighted cheeks, and a petal pink lip oil to give her the perfect pout.

Ananya Panday and her saree-not-sorry look was the stuff of ethnic sartorial dreams.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Named Chanel's First Ever Indian Brand Ambassador