Summer Blooms At Its Brightest With Esha Gupta In A Delightful Multicoloured Floral Print Lehenga

Summer Blooms At Its Brightest With Esha Gupta In A Floral Print Lehenga

Acing ethnic style is all about tapping into your feminine energy with the right kind of silhouette. Trust Esha Gupta to create a winning look every time she makes an appearance. Of late, the actress has been leaning towards bright ethnic wear and it has turned out to be a fashion treat for us. Recently, she gave the traditional style a hot spin in a stunning printed lehenga. While pastels and ecru-coloured tones dominate the summer palette, Esha is making a case for colourful floral prints. From the shelves of Seeash, she picked a regal lehenga that came with embroidered details along the borders. Priced at Rs 46,500, the purple lehenga is elevated with contrasting colourful prints. The gold-toned choker necklace complemented the plunging neckline. She effortlessly embraced her signature nude makeup teamed with soft curls.

Also Read: That's Not A Neon Light Beaming At You, It's Just Esha Gupta Going Boss Mode In A Green Pantsuit

Esha Gupta knows the art of ethnic magnificence and when she is not busy making a case for summer bikinis, the actress is often seen draped in rich Banarasi numbers. Previously, for the 69th Filmfare Awards, the actress turned to a stunning ethnic pick to redefine regal charm. The enduring charm of red continued to win hearts as Esha Gupta made a case for the same in a beautiful Banarasi saree. The undeniable richness of the silhouette perfectly reflected in the stunning red and gold design. What really stole the show was the intricate emerald green necklace that boasted nothing but sheer elegance.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Means Business When In A Crisp White Skirt Suit

Esha Gupta's ethnic collection proves the concept of a timeless ethnic wardrobe.