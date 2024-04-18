That's Not A Neon Light Beaming At You, It's Just Esha Gupta Going Boss Mode In A Green Pantsuit

Esha Gupta's got her power moves and her bright power pantsuits all in one place

Okay so, picture this - a summer evening with the flickering lights of Mumbai's bustling skyline as the backdrop of a midweek dinner party you're invited to, what do you wear? For Esha Gupta, it was easy to guess. Anything that isn't your basic pick-me-up. Sure, co-ord sets are popular and everyone's got one. But are you an Esha Gupta-approved set? Yes, if you're as bright as the city's neon lights. She was seen in a bright monochrome neon outfit featuring a pantsuit from Boss paired with a ribbed crop top in a matching colour. This boss woman puts her most stylish foot forward always so you can best believe her footwear choices aren't close to basic either with a green pair of statement heels from Hardot. Also featured were delicate jewellery perfectly fitting for a night to remember. A flawless combination of soft glam that enhanced her natural beauty. Her short hairstyle, styled in soft waves, framed her face exquisitely, accentuating her features and adding a playful yet chic vibe to her look.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Means Business When In A Crisp White Skirt Suit

Fashion isn't just about what you wear; it's also about how you wear it. Even a black pantsuit is anything more than what we're used to seeing when it is Esha Gupta wearing it. A black blazer when worn with a pair of sequinned cutwork trousers can be a little confusing to segregate for a boardroom meeting or a dinner party. But for Esha Gupta, it is easy to do both.

It is easy to see why a pantsuit embodies the spirit of modern femininity. A sleek white pantsuit even though minimal chic can make a dramatic impact and that's why Esha Gupta doesn't spare the chance to prove it to us.

Also Read: A Single Cutout Simply Isn't Enough For Esha Gupta In A Royal Purple Gown With A Waist-High Slit

In the realm of fashion, Bollywood actresses often serve as trendsetters and Esha Gupta is definitely one of them.

Also Read: Esha Gupta Weaves A Traditional Dream In A Beautiful Red Silk Saree