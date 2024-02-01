A Single Cutout Simply Isn't Enough For Esha Gupta In A Royal Purple Gown With A Waist-High Slit

Esha Gupta Doubles The Bold Quo In A Cutout Dress With A Waist-High Slit

Esha Gupta is no stranger to statement-making silhouettes. The actress knows how to inject undeniable glamour into her every look. She embraced the current fashion scene like an ultimate pro with the chicest of trends. Esha Gupta is truly your style muse if you are looking for inspiration to ace bold fashion. She turned to a chic purple dress from the shelves of Off-White to accentuate the fashion landscape. In Esha's case, it is all about the details. We couldn't help but take notes of the chic cutout details on the torso and sleeves. What added an instant oomph to the look was the waist-high slit. Her minimal yet appealing approach was reflected perfectly with butterfly earrings that were adorned with delicate purple stones. Her hair and makeup followed a minimal approach with a sleek braid and effortless nude glam.

Embellished style has often continued its reign in almost every season and Esha Gupta joined the bandwagon in a striking sequin number. Glitzy fits remain an absolute fashion favourite and the actress aces the enduring charm of sparkling dresses. Previously, Esha turned to a beautiful icy-blue sequin number to make a sartorial statement. Her winning party look came with understated golden details. Her irresistible glamour continued to steal hearts with muted brown lips and open tresses.

Esha Gupta's wardrobe sparks the concept of timeless fashion and this is proof.