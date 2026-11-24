Sonu Nigam has added another property to his real estate portfolio, purchasing a commercial space in Mumbai's Santacruz West for Rs 31.47 crore. The transaction, which was registered in November 2026, includes two floors of a commercial building and one parking space. Details of the purchase have emerged from property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) website.

The property is located in DLH BestSeller, a commercial development in Santacruz West. According to the registration records, the space covers a total RERA carpet area of 2,230 sq. ft. (approximately 207.17 sq. m.). This includes 1,090 sq. ft. on the ground floor and another 1,140 sq. ft. on the first floor.

The transaction also involved a stamp duty payment of Rs 1.88 crore, while Rs 30,000 was paid towards registration charges. The deal comes at a time when commercial properties in well-connected parts of Mumbai continue to attract buyers looking at business and investment opportunities.

A Look At Santacruz West's Real Estate Market

Santacruz West is among Mumbai's established real estate markets, with a mix of residential buildings, commercial spaces and retail developments. Its location offers access to important roads such as SV Road, Linking Road and the Western Express Highway. The area is also connected through Mumbai's suburban railway network and is close to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Its proximity to Bandra, Juhu, Vile Parle, Andheri and the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) makes it a convenient location for both residents and businesses. The presence of schools, hospitals, shopping outlets and other everyday facilities has also helped maintain demand for properties in the neighbourhood.

More About Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam is among India's best-known playback singers, with a music career spanning over three decades. He has received several honours, including National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards, for his contribution to music.

Some of his popular tracks include Suraj Hua Maddham, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

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