Sonnalli Seygall In A Long Sleeve White Bodysuit Set The Prettiest Maternity Style Goals

Mom-to-be Sonnalli Seygall is dishing out maternity fashion goals, yet again. She has been leaving no stone unturned to make her motherhood journey memorable with interesting pregnancy photoshoots throughout. In her latest social media entry, Sonnalli had our attention with yet another maternity shoot. She slipped into a baby pink monokini featuring full sleeves and a figure-hugging silhouette. Sonnalli's baby bump was on display in the photo. She kept the rest of her look simple; wearing a pair of golden hoops and a statement ring. For makeup, it was her pregnancy glow that did all of the talking. Subtly contoured cheeks, a matte brown lip shade and mascara-adorned fluttery lashes framed her face like a true wonder. A messy updo with a few strands left astray sealed her final avatar.

Before that, Sonnalli Seygall was seen “bumping along with love and joy”. The actress looked the prettiest in a loose-fitted pink shirt featuring partially open buttons. Her baby bump peeked from underneath. She teamed the shirt with baggy jeans. Sonnalli complemented her avatar by tying a pink ribbon in her hair. Her lusciously highlighted tresses were left open, cascading in waves. She ditched accessories for this shoot. Her minimal makeup and joyous smile offered the finishing touches.

All moms-to-be better take cues from her. She left us impressed in a classic black midi dress. The high neckline number extended in length, hugging her frame like second skin. Adding to the oomph factor was the risque back cutout. Sonnalli appeared to embrace the 90s vibe; resorting to a double-layered pearl necklace, matching earrings, silver rings and delicate bracelets. She tied her locks with a black and white printed vintage-themed hairband; creating a sleek updo. On-point winged eyeliner and bold lips served the ultimate beauty glam.

