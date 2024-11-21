"Baby Hearts, Belly Jelly And All That Went Down" During Masaba Gupta's Throwback Maternity Shoot

New mom Masaba Gupta wears her heart on her sleeve when it comes to speaking about pregnancy and motherhood. Now, the fashion designer has delighted her fans yet again. No, not with the face reveal of her newborn daughter. But, she has uploaded throwback pictures and videos on Instagram featuring her pregnancy photoshoot. The first snap captured the fashion designer showcasing her baby bump in a white Arabian costume and chunky jewellery. It was a photoshoot full of memories for Masaba as she recalled all that she did during that time. This is what Masaba had to say all about the BTS if being pregnant with her “little pea” still in her tummy:

“Throwing it back to when my little pea was still in my tummy and we had lots of work to wrap up. We snacked on pomegranate & dahi, tried to make baby hearts with this bomb moisturiser and belly jelly and tried to make a low-resolution backdrop look like exotic dunes all while trying not to faint on set. Here's all that went down.”

Not too long ago, Masaba Gupta offered fans a rare “sneak peek” into her post-partum journey. She posted a mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories and highlighted the joy of finally being able to make some time for herself. For many mothers, the post-partum period comes with a lot of difficulties, including lack of sleep, physical and emotional exhaustion and baby blues. While taking care of the baby, it becomes challenging to manage time for oneself. Seems like, Masaba was echoing a similar sentiment. She captioned the snap, “40 days postpartum and I managed to sneak in a selfie (also did some skincare, praise the lord)”.

Previously, in an interaction with NDTV, Neena Gupta revealed her daughter Masaba Gupta's first reaction to becoming a mother. She said, “Masaba wanted a girl. The first thing she said was 'Thank God'. She can use all my bags and jewellery.”

Masaba Gupta welcomed her baby girl with actor Satyadeep Misra on October 11.

