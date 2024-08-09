With Her Bump-Baring Shoot, Masaba Gupta Says, 'The Whole Point Of Having A Baby Is To Embrace Change'

With Her Bump-Baring Shoot, Masaba Said Having A Baby Was About Change

This season, it has become a rite of passage of sorts for pregnant celebrities to feature front and centre on the cover of a magazine while discussing the new phase of their lives. Hailey Bieber did just that for W Mag's July 2024 spread. This month and closer home, it's Masaba Gupta who is following suit for Harper's Bazaar. The celebrity personality, designer and entrepreneur covered the August 2024 magazine of its Indian edition. Masaba's cover girl ensemble was boss babe coded as she wore a cropped black Rajesh Pratap Singh blazer left unbuttoned across the front with her bare baby bump on display. It was paired with a veil from Jade draped as a skirt that showcased her curves through the sheer fabric and was completed with a chain belt slung low on her waist. Masaba's hair was pulled up into a high ponytail while she wore a stark makeup look of bronze washed lids with a glossy wine lip. She is definitely changing what maternity fashion looks like with this shoot of hers.

Masaba also spoke to the magazine about being pregnant and on the precipice of this new phase of her life. "People often say, 'Oh my God, your life is gonna change after a baby comes along,' but they say it negatively. The whole point of having a baby is to embrace change," she said. On her process of self-care during her pregnancy, she adds, "I take care of my skin and belly with intention. I'm also thoughtful about my diet. I've distanced myself from those who don't uplift me and now spend time with individuals who offer positive reinforcement."

We can't wait to see what the future holds for this forever fashionable mom-to-be.

