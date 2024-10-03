Just Like Masaba Gupta, Here Are 5 Effective Ways To Make The Most Out Of Your Pregnancy Phase

Designer Masaba Gupta is absolutely glowing as she embraces the final stages of her pregnancy. Now 9 months along, Masaba has been keeping her fans updated. She recently shared a series of heartwarming snapshots on Instagram, giving us a glimpse into her journey over the past few months. In one cute video, she smiles for the camera with a playful note, “POV: When 9 months feels like 9 years.” The post also features cosy moments from her home, delicious meals, indulgent desserts, and, of course, a few mirror selfies. In her caption, she humorously sums it all up: “Shot all the content I have to for 3 months, taken selfies from every angle, rearranged the house, eaten all the cake and pizza I can, rearranged the planters in the store, harassed my husband and dog, checked on the pigeon and their newborn baby, and it's still not over!”

The wait may be long, but it sure is worth it. If you're a mom-to-be and can't seem to get enough of this newly found love and appreciation for yourself, you're not alone. Pamper and educate yourself in this new phase of life in these useful ways as you prepare for the arrival of your baby.

Tips To Stay Afloat During Your Pregnancy

1. Prenatal Massage

Pregnancy is a long journey, book a frequent prenatal massage to be at comfort. For those who don't know, prenatal massages are tailored specially for pregnant women. It helps reduce stress and relieves aches and pains in the muscles and joints. Massage therapy can go a long way if you're feeling sad or anxious.

2. Surround Yourself With Positive Thoughts

As per research by Healthline, spending time with people you care about can help you lighten your mood during the phase and decrease stress. Talking to a loved one can help you feel connected to them and their constant support will make you feel at ease.

3. Practice Meditation

Meditation and mindfulness have countless benefits during the pregnancy phase. Spending time meditating can help reduce stress, promote a positive outlook in life, improve sleep patterns and enhance self-awareness which can result in a happier pregnancy.

4. Take Parenting Prep Classes

Get ready to embrace parenthood by enrolling in such classes. Preparing helps you understand the process better and reduces stress. These classes can build confidence and happiness.

5. Connect With Other Expecting Parents

Spend your time meeting and interacting with other expecting/new parents. Ask and listen about their pregnancy journey and gain insights that can be beneficial for you and your partner. It's easy to create bonds and discuss challenges as they are in the same boat and can help you understand better.

Pregnancy is a beautiful phase, like Masaba Gupta, make the most of it.

