Megan Fox's Pregnancy Announcement Featured A Greased Up Glam Look Showcasing Her Baby Bump

We've seen celebrity pregnancy announcements through extravagant floral-themed photoshoots and surprise appearances at red carpet events that get the cameras clicking. But when Megan Fox announces her pregnancy, you can expect something completely out of the ordinary. That's exactly what happened when the actress came out to the world about her pregnancy with partner Machine Gun Kelly's baby earlier today. In her photo on Instagram, Megan was snapped with her hands covering her chest and hips, while seated in a puddle of black grease. Instead of a conventional flowy dress however, she skipped the clothes and instead chose her birthday suit. The pictures show Megan covered from neck-down in a glossy layer of black grease, similar to the liquid surrounding her, while being strategically painted on her skin to act as coverage. A gentle curve of her pregnant stomach was visible in the photos, to confirm the new addition to their family. Neck-up, Megan's makeup was red carpet-worthy with smokey eyes, matte-finished makeup and her jet black tresses worn loosely down her shoulders

Photo Credit: Instagram/@meganfox

In the next photo, Megan shared a snap of her positive pregnancy test held tightly with her jewel-encrusted manicured fingers. It's happy news for the actress, as MGK and her had previously suffered a miscarriage. Megan currently co-parents three children with ex-husband Brian Austin Green while MGK co-parents a daughter with his ex-girlfriend.

Photo Credit: Instagram/@meganfox

If their announcement is anything to go by, it's that pregnancy fashion is about to take the unconventional route with Megan Fox heading it.