Sonam Kapoor's Wedding Jewellery Made A Royal Comeback When She Re-Wore Them On The Cover Of Dirty Magazine

Sonam Kapoor's regal wedding jewellery were styled to perfecton on the cover of the Dirty Magazine

Sonam Kapoor is often identified as a force of fashion among Bollywood's stylish elite. It is not just because she has forever kept up with the latest trends but also because she can set them. The Dirty Magazine's latest edition highlights this very characteristic of the star. If it were anybody else on a magazine cover in a white saree, they'd easily be forgotten. But not Sonam Kapoor. Sonam Kapoor's presence on the cover in a white saree wouldn't go unnoticed because of how she styled it with jewellery from her wedding collection that any fashionista would be quick to recognise. That headpiece was a thing of royalty on Sonam Kapoor who looked equally graceful and statement-making to go down in the history of the best wedding looks of all time. The rani haar worn with the saree added another layer of elegance to the minimal white saree. The custom-made saree from Anamika Khanna also featured a white veil with golden filigree borders. Even though partly concealed by the spatula on the face, her makeup can't be hidden for too long. Her eyes do all the talking with kajal and eyeliner, clear skin and a bindi - the true representation of pure, regal, Indian beauty.

Before intimate weddings became a trend, Sonam Kapoor lavishly wed Anand Ahuja in the comforts of her maternal home in Mumbai. Each of her wedding looks was iconic. Her wedding lehenga designed by Anuradha Vakil was a testament to her love for traditional silhouettes but styled in a way that celebrated her as a bride with stacks of jewellery - old and new. The headpiece made its debut under her veil but going by its magnanimity, you couldn't miss it even if you tried.

A truly royal affair Sonam Kapoor and her love for heirloom jewellery is.

