Sonam Kapoor's Vibrant Modern Sustainable Lehenga Is Actually Made From A 60 Year-Old Vintage Saree

Sonam Kapoor combines vintage with modern to create this stellar outfit

Sonam Kapoor's elegance shines through her stunning ethnic wardrobe. At her best friend's wedding, the actress yet again stole the limelight in a regal lehenga choliset. Crafted with perfection by designer Jigya Patel's eponymous label, Jigya.M, the gorgeous embroidered fit was made from an “actual vintage old Banarasi saree”. The multi-coloured ensemble in royal shades of red, navy blue, green, and yellow was weaved with “real gold” accompanying “all antique techniques of surface embroidery”. Adorned with “vintage tassels”, shells, and pearl detailing, the stunning work of art seemed to be “what Indian textile dreams” were made of to Sonam Kapoor and understandably so. Over 60 years old, archaic “mochi work” on the dupatta boasted the “finest techniques of embroidery from Gujarat”. Complementing her outfit was the dazzling antique jewellery, comprising jhumkas, a kundan necklace, bangles, and statement rings. Heavy-duty makeup and straightened long hair gave the final strokes of elegance to Sonam's wedding guest avatar.

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor offered us another glimpse of her royal fashion diaries. She turned muse to fashion label re-ceremonial, twirling like a maharani in a white Rajni ghaghra set. The 30 yards of the “diaphanous ghaghra” was crafted out of chanderi silk with the lower hem boasting broad gold, “meta gota borders”. Topping off the ghagra was the equally mesmerising wrap blouse that came with a plunging neckline. Both the choli and the dupatta were ornately embroidered with “motifs of fragrant Rajnigandha flowers”. A golden-glow-inspired makeup with smokey eyes and nude lips added to the magic. A neatly secured bun enabled her jhumkas to shine.

Leaving us in awe, Sonam Kapoor once strutted down the ramp in designer Abhinav Mashira's ivory lehenga. The exquisite mirror work and shimmery-sequinned embroidery created a dazzling effect. The scooped, plunging neckline added to the vintage drama while the matching dupatta, served an air of elegance to her ensemble. Sonam elevated her grandeur with a Kundan choker, jhumkas, and a stone-encrusted finger ring. Dewy makeup with contoured-blushed cheeks, nude lips, and smokey eyes accompanying a braided hairstyle, completed her regal avatar.

Sonam Kapoor is truly a fashion trailblazer of Bollywood and we can't wait for her next fashion moment.

