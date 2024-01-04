After 16 Months, Sonam Kapoor Feels Herself Again In An Ethereal White Lehenga

After 16 Months, Sonam Feels Herself Again In A Dreamy White Lehenga

Sonam Kapoor has often served us with a plethora of bookmark-worthy looks. Her creative take on fashion has been infused with her personal touch. From experimenting with zesty palettes to voluminous silhouettes, the actress and her fashion-forward choices have always been statement-making. While there have been transitions in her journey, her style game has been top-notch, whether it was rocking her postpartum belly or maternity fashion. In a recent post, Sonam shared how it took "16 months to feel like myself again" and she looked like a vision in an ethereal white lehenga. "Slowly steadily without any crash diets and crazy workouts just consistent self care and baby care. I'm not there yet but almost where I want to be.. still very very grateful for my body and how incredible it has been . Being a woman is a wondrous thing."

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Rocking Her Postpartum Belly In A Crop Top And Skirt Is Why She Is A True Force Of Fashion

Sonam is the epitome of style and when it comes to traditional silhouettes, the actress knows how to put her fashion foot forward. In a beautiful white lehenga, Sonam revived the ethnic scene like never before. She picked a dreamy number from the shelves of Re-ceremonial that came with all the right details. From the plunging neckline to the overlapping blouse style, her lehenga looked dreamy. The simple yet appealing broad border pattern added an understated glam to the overall style. She paired the lehenga with a semi-sheer dupatta. With heavy-duty statement earrings and fresh dewy glam, Sonam's look was a solid ten.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor In A Rick Owens Saree-Esque Cutout Gown With Gloves Is Modern Ethnic Style At Its Finest

Sonam Kapoor is festive-ready and this is proof.