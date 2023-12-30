Sonam Kapoor's Covergirl Style Comes In All Shades Of Glam Chic, Pics Inside

Sonam Kapoor is the OG fashionista of Bollywood. The diva's sartorial choices, wardrobe experiments, and exquisite style have always made headlines. Never a dull moment as far as Sonam's style and fashion are concerned and we admire her for it. Whether it is Sonam's festive fashion, regal red-carpet looks, casual travel style, or ethnic wardrobe, the actress scores a perfect 10 on the style meter whenever she makes a public or social appearance. In a recent photo shoot for the Kurator magazine, the actress went for shimmery looks, monochrome style, and more and we cannot simply get over her looks.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor In A Rick Owens Saree-Esque Cutout Gown With Gloves Is Modern Ethnic Style At Its Finest

In one of the shots, Sonam Kapoor donned a monochromatic look. She wore a fiery red cape dress from the designer label Balenciaga. The outfit featured a closed neckline with neat pleats as she teamed them with a pair of red tights. Her glam makeup included a bold red lip colour, kohl-laden eyes, and pink blush.

In another picture, Sonam looked sassy and chic in a shimmery sequined dress in black and gold from Chanel. The full-sleeved outfit had geometrical patterns made throughout. The diva carried a Chanel al-gold sling with the look. Sonam braided her hair in many pigtails and opted for glamorous makeup including a hot red lip colour, kohl-laden smokey eyes, shimmery eyelids, and a contoured face.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor's Lehenga For The Jio World Plaza Launch Is The Literal Embodiment Of The Big Fat Indian Festive Season

Sonam Kapoor exuded boss-babe energy in her burgundy pantsuit from Fendi. The exquisite look was complete with a full-sleeved blazer with a black inner beneath, a stone-encrusted broach at the collar, and a pair of tailored pants in the same shade.

Her next look was in an olive-green midi dress from the designer label Ioewe. The short-sleeved collared dress came with flared layers at the bottom and button-down details at the front. The diva wore a pair of muted-toned Prada heels below. Her sleek braided look with heavy makeup was the perfect add-on to her style.

Sonam opted for a grey-toned winter-wear outfit from Prada. The co-ord set consisted of a full-sleeved outfit with fringes at the sleeve line and the hemline of the relaxed-fit trousers. She carried a Louis Vuitton sling bag in blush pink colour and wore pink-sequined heels.

Sonam Kapoor also adorned a hooded outfit from Alexandre Vauthier. The full-sleeved ensemble had sparkly emerald green sequins all over. It also had a well-fitted bottom and a veil-like pattern at the hood. Sonam's bold makeup matched the stylish look.

We have fallen in love with Sonam Kapoor's impeccable style all over again.

Also Read: Sonam Kapoor Snags Her Sister Rhea Kapoor's "Summer Ethereal White" Dress For A Dance Party In London