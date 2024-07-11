Sisters Before Misters But Only Hug Pottery Comes Between Kendall Jenner And Kylie Jenner

Sisters Before Misters But Only Hug Pottery Comes Between Kendall, Kylie

Having a sister is like having a biologically determined best friend, guardian angel and companion until the end of time. No matter where life takes you, no other relationship can be compared to the bond between female siblings. The same extends to the celebrity world, where sisters come before misters or any missuses either. We're sure that Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner share that sentiment. Considered to be some of the most famous sisters from across the planet, Kendall and Kylie have a bond which is perfectly unique, even compared to their popular older Kardashian sisters.

In Kendall's latest video on Instagram, the siblings sealed their sisterhood in clay with a session of hug pottery. In the video, Kylie and Kendall can be seen seated opposite each other, with a completed vase still on its pottery wheel between them. The supermodel and the entrepreneur then extend their arms, tightly embrace and release each other out of the hug. The end result was a large clay vase with indentations of both their bodies, which were formed during their hug as the vase was still pliable. The sisters were thrilled with the result and who wouldn't be; hug pottery is quickly picking up as a delightful way to seal relationships with a stunning memento to take home.

Earlier this summer, the two spent what they called "sister work day" together while looking their fabulous best. Kylie was in a red latex number and Kendall wore a black strapless mini to pose for a photoshoot together and make it a summer to remember.

We can never tire of Kylie and Kendall's shenanigans of sisterhood.

