Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner And A Stylish PFW 2024 Showcase In Sparkling Schiaparelli Dresses

Kendall and Kylie are together at PFW 2024

Kylie Jenner knows how to bring the heat wherever she goes. That includes to Paris for fashion week. After New York and Milan, designers have made their way to the home of the Eiffel Tower for their next edition of collection showcases. Schiaparelli was among them to present their haute couture for the Spring Summer 2024 season at Paris Fashion Week. An expected attendee on FROW was Kylie Jenner, who has been a fixture for the designer in the past too. For the event, Kylie channeled her inner Marilyn Monroe in a sparkling number from the designer's collection. The classic silver number featured a scooped halter neckline and literal keyhole cutout with a silhouette that took the words "hour glass" to a whole new level. She wore a neutral toned glam makeup look with the outfit, complete with side-parted brunette locks in a voluminous hairstyle.

Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

But this time at the Schiaparelli showcase, Kylie wasn't alone. Her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner walked the ramp for the designer to close the show. Also in another classic ensemble, Kendall hit the catwalk in a strapless red mini dress which featured a woven bead pattern. Her hair was larger than life in a vintage-esque teased bouffant hairstyle.

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters being spotted at the same show together; one walking the ramp and the other cheering her on, was a moment that absolutely had to be documented. Kylie also shared photos of herself striking a pose with Kendall at the Schiaparelli show.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

There's sister style and there's Kendall and Kylie's fashion moments.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner at Paris Fashion Week 2024

Photo Credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The sibling style reaches brand new heights when Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner are under one roof.

