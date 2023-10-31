Kylie And Kendall Jenner In Black And White Corset Bodysuits Are All Things Nice As 'Sugar And Spice'

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are winning the Halloween pair costume game

It's free flowing juice of creativity in Hollywood's Halloweekend. The creative juices produced at the Kardashian-Jenner household though are of a different kind. Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner double the Halloween quotient as Two Face's henchwomen, a naughty Spice, and an angelic Sugar. The duo donning cinched corset bodysuits are in vivid contrast to each other's overall looks. Kylie Jenner picked a black leather strapless corset bodysuit with a skull accented bodice, armband and gloves. Fishnet stockings, a gunmetal choker and an embellished whip together accessorised her outfit to the hilt. Kendall on the other hand picked a white satin strapless corset bodysuit paired with white lace garters and a sheer feathered night shrug. What's a Halloween outfit complete without the perfect addition of just the right makeup and hair? One that doesn't include the Jenner sisters' agenda. Kylie Jenner kept it saucy in sync with the character with dark makeup and a cherry red wig. Kendal Jenner played a pretty damsel compete with a glossy glowing makeup and a short curly blonde bob wig that resounded with Marilyn Monroe's iconic hairstyle.

Halloween can be an exception for them to look like identical angels from above and onto the ramp. While it came as no extra effort for Kendall to transform into a VS angel complete with angel wings and glittery lingerie, her younger sister Kylie was soon to fly right onto the trend in a bustier version of the quintessential model attire.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner seldom need an opportunity to pick flamboyant outfits to sweep the fashion world. Halloween may be an obvious one for most, the MET Gala is just another. While they probably didn't dress up as glamorous Vegas showgirls with the expectation to become Halloween inspiration for many, they sure looked like sugar and spice and all things nice from the very start in magical Versace gowns topped with feathery goodness.

Call them yin and yang or sugar and spice, but Kylie and Kendall Jenner are really just each other's alter egos that come alive on Halloween.

