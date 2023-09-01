Kylie Jenner Gives Us The Double Shot Of Dirty Denim For Acne Studios' Latest Campaign

Kylie Jenner is the new face of Acne Studios' latest denim collection

Kylie Jenner is working overtime it seems. Covered in grit and grime, Acne Studios picked Kylie Jenner to be the prime face for the brand shown in their new campaign. Kylie Jenner got dirty in the brand's double denim looks proving your boring old jeans are in fact the most versatile piece of clothing in your closet. Kylie Jenner in the first picture from the campaign paired an oversized pair of jeans with an equally slouchy denim jacket and nothing else under it. The faded pair of denims are likely to make a comeback but we're certain the process will accelerate now with Kylie Jenner's dose of denim from the latest collection.

Kylie Jenner in another frame was seen in a strapless bandeau denim top and yet another pair of oversized denims. This time it was not a blue pick but a charcoal grey combination instead that added to the grunge effect of the shoot. Kylie Jenner's abs could have been sufficient accessories to this look but the handbag sure was a bonus.

For the final shot, it was Kylie against Kylie in the brand's extended line of denims. On one hand, Kylie picked a denim trench coat paired with ripped jeans and on another hand, Kylie tussled with a trench coat Kylie in a beige one-shoulder crop top and black oversized jeans.

Kylie Jenner eventually ended the campaign shot in the most Kylie way possible - a pair of jeans and a handbag and nothing else.

In case you forgot about your favourite pair of jeans hanging in the closet, now is the time to air them and rock them Kylie style.

