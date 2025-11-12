Sherlyn Chopra Has Breast Implants Removed, Explains Why In Viral Video

Sherlyn Chopra has made a major decision. The actress, who had previously undergone breast implant surgery, has now had them removed altogether. On Tuesday (November 11), she posted a video on Instagram explaining the reason behind her decision.

The clip showed Sherlyn Chopra in the hospital, speaking about her physical health problems. The actress told viewers that medical tests and expert consultations revealed her ailments were the result of "heavy breast implants."

Sherlyn said, "Over the past couple of months, I've been enduring chronic back, neck, chest, and shoulder pain, along with persistent pressure in my chest area. After a series of medical investigations and back-and-forth consultations with medical experts, I realised that the cause of my chronic pain has been-yes, my heavy breast implants."

"So, in my best interests and to restore agility, vitality, and stamina to my life, I've decided to have my breast implants removed once and for all," she added.

Expressing her feelings about the breast implant removal surgery, Sherlyn noted, "Am I nervous? A little. Excited? Immensely. I cannot wait to start a brand-new life with no excess baggage. I pray that the Almighty blesses me and the hands of the surgeons who will be performing my breast implant removal surgery today. God bless us all. Thank you."

The side note read, “In August 2023, I'd gotten all the fillers removed from my face to look like my authentic self. And today, I'm undergoing a breast implant removal surgery to live life with no excess baggage. This post isn't about criticising fillers and/or silicon implants and/or the lovers of the same. This post reflects purely my choice to embrace myself just the way I am.”

Post her surgery, Sherlyn Chopra asked fans to “pray” for her. “Feeling lighter,” she captioned.

Last year, Sherlyn Chopra opened up about a botched cosmetic procedure. In a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the actress revealed that poor work by a cosmetologist had made her chin disproportionately long, her lips "triple XL," her jawline unnaturally angular, and her cheeks exaggeratedly puffed up.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor Opens Up About Cosmetic Surgery: "Yes, I Have Changed My Looks But..."