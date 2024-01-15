Sharvari Wagh's Slinky Embellished Mustard Saree Was Practically Made For A Sundowner Wedding

Sharvari's Slinky Saree Was Practically Made For A Sundowner Wedding

The line that borders ethnic style and modern flair is a fine one. When it's a traditional garment that has dressed generations of the past with its generally demure silhouette, finding one that includes all of that but with a contemporary feel is desired by most wearers. The search might have ended with Sharvari Wagh. The Bollywood actress attended the star-studded reception of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, which was held in Mumbai the past weekend. While Aamir Khan's daughter's wedding festivities has stretched across weeks from Udaipur to Mumbai, the celebrity reception capped it off with grandeur. Attending with the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Palak Tiwari was the radiant Sharvari, who chose a vivid saree.

(Also Read: Sharvari Wagh's Beaded Tassel Blazer Puts The Fun In Funky And Form In Formals With Equal Measure)

The actress picked an ensemble from Delhi-based designer Reeti Arneja which was called the haldi yellow drape saree set. The mustard-hued creation featured a pleated length with mirrored embroidery at its base while the drape across her body came in a modern, narrow form which she wore over her arm. This allowed us to cast our eyes on the stunning saree blouse she had on. In a halter style with a U-scooped neckline, it was heavily detailed with intricate thread and mirror embroidery. Perfectly wedding appropriate in every part, we think it would be a fantastic choice for a cocktail party by sunset.

With the vivid look, Sharvari opted for a brown toned eye with full lashes and framed brows. Her skin was radiant with touches of colour on the cheeks and nude glossy lips rounded it off. Along with a centre parting, her dark locks were styled in outward waves.

There are wedding guests and there are wedding guests who dazzle like Sharvari Wagh did.

(Also Read: Sharvari Wagh Won't Let You Hit Snooze With Her Edgy Street Style Denim Blues)