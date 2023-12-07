Sharvari Wagh's Beaded Tassel Blazer Puts The Fun In Funky And Form In Formals With Equal Measure

How can you not take Sharvari Wagh's serious fashion so seriously

As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, so does the fashion that graces its red carpets. The premiere of The Archies, a highly anticipated film, brought together a constellation of stars, each vying for attention with their glamorous outfits. Among the standout looks of the evening was Sharvari Wagh's stunning pantsuit. The pantsuit is one of the many outfit choices preferred by Bollywood for its sophistication, outside the boardroom and on the red carpet. Sharvari's choice, however, was a rather fun twist to the sharp silhouette. The pantsuit by Kanika Goyal includes an oversized blazer with beaded tassels paired with long black flared trousers. She powered through further with a white shirt, black tie and court heels. This lady meant business from the moment she arrived on the red carpet and that's probably why her black Lady Dior handbag along with her pantsuit was the perfect fit.

One minute Sharvari Wagh keeps it sharp and the next, it is spunky and over the edge. The quintessential denim takes an elevated route in a co-ord set that Sharvari adds her own spice to. Jeans, a bralette and a cropped denim bomber is a trio she trusts and leaves us convinced why we should too.

A black dress is an easy find in every Bollywood fashionista's closet. But to find one that's different from another in your personal collection is a skill Sharvari Wagh particularly has a clear command over. With cutouts, stripes, bandaged silhouettes or simply in the most basic ones, anyone would lose track of her innumerable pieces, unique in every way.

Sharvari Wagh's style evolution brings a fresh perspective to fashion's latest trends - the Bollywood way.

