Sharvari Wagh Won't Let You Hit Snooze With Her Edgy Street Style Denim Blues

Sharvari Wagh gives the humble denim a very edgy upgrade

Sharvari Wagh has slowly but surely established her position as a fashion influencer in the world of ever-changing style statements. And when it comes to acing street style fashion, we trust her to pull off the look effortlessly. For her latest OOTD, Sharvari unravelled her punk-girl energy in a streetwear look. She levelled up her boldness quotient in a plunging neckline denim bralette coupled with denim bottoms. The light-blue ripped and faded denim jacket that came with ruched sleeves added an extra dose of rockstar allure to her outfit. Delicate gold jewellery consisting of a tiered neckpiece, sleek waist chain, and contemporary layered bangles matched the aesthetics perfectly. Her soft-glam makeup comprised blush-tinted cheeks, nude glossy lipstick, and dramatic smokey eyes accompanying mascara-coated lashes. Her short hair was left open in a wet-wavy style giving a chic finish to her denim avatar.

Also Read: Sharvari Wagh Give Golds A Break To Make Gunmetal Makeup Look As Festive

Sharvari appears to be the pioneer in serving the denim-on-denim look. Earlier during her visit to an amusement park, the actress rocked her deni-girl avatar again. She donned a strapless bustier featuring a fitted bodice and corset detailing, teaming it up with ripped shorts. A strap-on black sling bag, uber-cool black sunglasses, and a similar shaded cap sealed her look for the day out. A barely-there makeup was the perfect accompaniment.

Bringing with her a boss-babe vibe, Sharvari Wagh gave us a glimpse of her Cindy Crawford-inspired power dressing. A sleeveless white bodysuit with pink embossment and white jeans with dramatic knee cut-outs served to be a dealbreaker for the 90s Hollywood style quotient. She enhanced her not-so-basic attire with bronzed-contoured blush-tinted cheeks light brown lipstick and fluttery eyelashes. Blow-dried wavy open tresses definitely gave us major hair goals.

Also Read: Sharvari Wagh In A Checkered Manish Malhotra Saree Is How Geometry Stylishly Meets Festive Glam

On another occasion, Sharvari Wagh unleashed her fiery avatar in a corseted white sleeveless top and high-rise black and ripped flared denim jeans. Her black scalloped bralette peeked out from the corseted bustier, proving that the diva is unafraid of making bold fashion choices. Some blush and heavy contouring with smokey eyes did the rest of the job.

Are you taking notes from her?

Also Read: Sharvari Wagh In A Cutout Yellow Swimsuit Has That Bright Kind Of Tropical "Phi-Ling"