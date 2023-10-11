Sharvari Wagh In A Cutout Yellow Swimsuit Has That Bright Kind Of Tropical 'Phi-Ling'

Sharvari Wagh has a stylish holiday on her mind

It may be the festive season in our part of the world, but in Bollywood, it is just an excuse for a vacation by the beach. Before the mad rush of the festivities commences in Tinsel Town, Sharvari Wagh squeezed in a beach holiday to Thailand. Imagine bright blue waters against the mammoth rocks of Phi Phi Islands as the backdrop for your coastal getaway. Sounds awesome, doesn't it? Now simply pin, a bright yellow swimsuit-clad Sharvari against the tropical postcard-ready beach town for endless Summer and you have the Bollywood stars, the latest set of holiday pictures perfect for your next holiday inspiration. The bright cutout swimsuit serves as the stark contrast to her version of Monday blues. But when you look as bright as sunshine, stylish accessories should be on the list too. She picks a pair of Gucci sunglasses and a graphic slogan cap that reads "off topic." We know what's not off topic - a holiday as stylish as this young Bollywood fashionista.

In an old post captioned "mentally pretending like it's Maldives" we were mentally transported to the island along with her and that's all thanks to Sharvari Wagh in a green and white nautical bikini set. Presumably in a living room, it only took her beachwear for a free one-way ticket to the beach.

But when she did arrive in Maldives, she brought fifty shades of blue along with her. Dressed in a white crop top and a printed blue skirt against the clear blue waters of this tropical paradise, all's well when she's at the beach even minus the stylish swimsuits. Same, Sharvari, same.

Sharvari Wagh's beach holiday looks a lot like our next holiday plan.

