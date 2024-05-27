Sharvari Wagh's Scintillating Co-Ords From Taras Are Giving No Respite From The Summer Heat

Sharvari Wagh's got the monochrome mood heating our screens up with

Attention Bollywood buffs. Drop everything because Sharvari Wagh has just appeared in a new Bollywood dance number and you have to see it to believe this new side of hers. In the new song Taras from the upcoming film Munjya, she doesn't shy away from fully nailing some complex dance moves without breaking a sweat. Needless to say, the actress looks stunning in the song which features her in some monochrome numbers. Her first look was in a black bralette and a long skirt with a slit on the side, a break from the little black dress. It also breaks away from the girl-next-door persona she is known to carry. The bralette with thin straps is embroidered with black sequins and the skirt is sheer with sequins and a slit on the side. Worn with golden dangling earrings with a sun motif, dewy makeup and mermaid-like wavy hair, she dances away into our hearts and minds without showing us any taras.

Sharvari Wagh in Taras music video

For the second look, Sharvari Wagh wore a co-ord set that would be enough to set any night party on fire. Sharvari skipped footwear and danced like the pro she was. But other than that she opted for a burgundy bralette, fully embellished with sequin work. The cowl crop top worn with a neutral skirt may not be a new pairing but it sure looks new on this fashionista who loves preppy trends. With a little pop of colour, endless shimmer and shine and the right dance moves, Sharvari Wagh proves that anything is possible.

Sharvari Wagh in Taras music video

Which one of these two looks impressed you the most?

