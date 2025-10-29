Say Goodbye To Hair Fall With This Nutritionist-Recommended Smoothie

Hair loss can be triggered by several factors, including stress, hormonal imbalances, genetics, nutritional deficiencies and certain medical conditions, such as thyroid and autoimmune conditions. If you are also facing a similar problem, then clinical nutritionist Khushi Chhabra has a solution for you.

In her latest Instagram entry, Khushi Chhabra revealed, “Hair fall is almost never external. 99% of the time, it starts from within. Our body tries to talk to us through weak strands, itchy scalp, excessive shedding, all signalling to our body asking for attention internally, nutritionally, not for just another shampoo swap.”

To combat the problem, the nutritionist shared the recipe of a hairfall-reversing breakfast smoothie. According to Khushi Chhabra, not only is the smoothie “packed with nutrients”, but it is equally delicious and also promotes hair growth.

Ingredients

1 spoon of almond butter

2 pinches of Halim/garden cress/Aliv seeds

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

1 scoop of protein powder

What Are The Benefits?

Almond Butter: Gives healthy fats that nourish hair from within. Packed with Vitamin E, it reduces dryness and hair breakage.

Gives healthy fats that nourish hair from within. Packed with Vitamin E, it reduces dryness and hair breakage. Garden Cress: Loaded with iron, it helps in preventing excessive hairfall, caused by low ferritin levels. Garden cress also improves blood flow to hair follicles and supports new hair growth.

Loaded with iron, it helps in preventing excessive hairfall, caused by low ferritin levels. Garden cress also improves blood flow to hair follicles and supports new hair growth. Pumpkin Seeds: They help in maintaining hormonal balance, leading to hair shedding. Infused with zinc, biotin and antioxidants, pumpkin seeds also reduce hairfall and boost hair density.

They help in maintaining hormonal balance, leading to hair shedding. Infused with zinc, biotin and antioxidants, pumpkin seeds also reduce hairfall and boost hair density. Black Sesame Seeds: Rich in calcium, zinc, B complex vitamins and copper, they strengthen the hair roots, promote blood circulation to the scalp and prevent premature greying.

Rich in calcium, zinc, B complex vitamins and copper, they strengthen the hair roots, promote blood circulation to the scalp and prevent premature greying. Protein Powder: Since hair is made of protein, drinking protein powder will make your hair grow stronger, thicker and healthier.

What Is The Recipe?

To prepare the smoothie, add seeds and water to a blender and mix at high speed to create a “smooth and creamy” seed milk. The fine texture ensures that seeds are properly absorbed by your body. Next, add protein powder, which gives at least 23 g per serving and blend once more. Your smoothie is ready to be savoured.

On a concluding note, the nutritionist revealed that this smoothie must be consumed for 15 days every day to notice the results.