Sara Ali Khan's Monsoon-Ready Makeup Is Filled With Blush Tones And Gilded Sparkles

Sara Ali Khan aces her face game in a blushed avatar with enchanting gold eyes

Sara Ali Khan's face card is on point this monsoon with blush tones and splashes of sparkles

Sara Ali Khan looked like a total stunner yet again in another of her many beauty moments. This latest one came right in time for the monsoon season. The Sky Force actress made sure that her face card was pretty and perfect at the same time with the right amount of blush hues and touches of gilded sparkles.

Sara Ali Khan slays yet another beauty moment which she recently shared with her fans and followers on her Instagram handle. The 29-year-old actress's face looked rather dreamy with a skin tint laden base, feathered brows, a wash of yellow gold shimmery eyeshadow on her lids, lots of mascara and kohl-lined eyes that wrapped up her eye glam.

Sara's delightful visage was laden with a wash of a milky rose hued blush on her cheeks and a matching rose tinted matte lip colour that lent her beauty look a monotone vibe.

If Sara's beauty game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? She styled her hair in a messy ponytail with some loose fringes framing her face beautifully on both sides.

Sara Ali Khan's face card is on point for the monsoon with splashes of rouge tones and sparkles.

