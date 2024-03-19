Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fabulous Style Took Flight In A Gunmetal Feather Top With Black Trousers

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is forever glam

Trust Samantha Ruth Prabhu to deliver sartorial magic in every outfit she dons. Navigating the realms of traditional and Western wear comes effortlessly to her. For her appearance at Prime Video's event for Citadel Honey Bunny starring alongside Varun Dhawan, she trusted her best friend Kresha Bajaj's creation. Her OOTN featured a wing-inspired silhouette, crafted out of metallic silver accents and sharp edges. The halter-neck number fit her like a second skin, being a phoenix herself, the feathered texture seemed quite apt. The plunging cutout in the middle lent a risque touch. Samantha aptly teamed the unique fit with high-waist flared black trousers. Chunky silver bangles, statement rings, and hoops elevated her chic style statement. In the makeup sector too she kept it super glam, She went with blush-contoured cheeks and glossy lips. But the real deal was her dramatic smokey eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and shimmery silver eyeshadow. Her short brunette tresses were left open in waves.

Earlier, when she fronted the cover of Femina magazine, the diva resorted to a white corset set. The lace embroidery on the bodice and the full sleeves enhanced her feminine charm, but with the wide neckline and cropped hem, Samantha proved that pulling off risky fits was a cakewalk to her. A pair of matching lace-adorned fitted pants rounded off her all-white avatar. Making no mistakes with her beauty game, the actress opted for a latte base makeup with contoured-rosy cheeks, nude plump lips, wispy mascara-laden lashes, and an illuminating white shade of eyeshadow. Samantha's blown-out tresses framed her face beautifully.

We hope that Samantha Ruth Prabhu's chic diaries never come to an end. For the global premiere of Citadel, Samantah doubled up her edgy factor in a black co-ord set from Victoria's Secret's fashion label. The scalloped-hem blouse with short sleeves and a similar-designed high-waist midi skirt featuring fringe hem-detailing gave us a run for the money. Even monochrome fits look great on Samantha. Elevating her allure was the silver Serpenti necklace, diamond-encrusted cuff bracelets, and shiny studs. Muted makeup involving smokey eyes and a messy bun with voluminous bangs was a work of art.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a clear winner in the sartorial sector.

