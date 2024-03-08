Samantha Ruth Prabhu Goes Wham Bam Retro Glam On The Cover Of Femina Magazine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu fuses retro with contemporary styles for this cover

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the latest cover star fronting the glossy pages of this month's Femina magazine and going by the aesthetic of this edition, she is taking us retro, ladies. The large bouffant hairstyle, the graphic eyeliner, the fluttery lashes - everything adds to the swinging '60s. The outfits although retro in essence marries modernity erasing every blurred line if there ever was one. Whoever's idea it was to style her in a gilded gold bustier deserves a raise because even though we've seen many on and off the ramp, it is the confidence with which this beauty wears it that she doesn't need any other accessory with it. She paired the bustier with black high-waisted trousers and can also be seen layering her outfit with a black blazer on top.

The corset may have been an ancient intimate clothing piece but once it was revisited on the global runways, there was no stopping. It was no surprise to see it make its way among the cover looks for Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The white lace corset paired with lace trousers makes a strong case for how delicate lace can make a high-fashion impact.

Disco days have been at the helm of the yesteryears. How could there not be a moment identical to that time in the form of a sequinned mini dress to resemble disco fever? A black and silver cutout dress arrives for Samantha Ruth Prabhu to get her sparkle on. Once the sparkle fades, then come her pointed crystal-embellished heels that make shining on an easy task for her.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's retro fever is running at a high temperature, and for once, this is a fever we'd happily welcome.

