Samantha Ruth Prabhu Paints The Town Blingy Red In An Arpita Mehta Saree And Bustier For Her Malaysia Tour

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines In A Blingy Red Saree For Her Malaysia Tour

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's style diaries are always a feast for the eyes. Whether she's wearing Indian silhouettes or rocking Western designs, the actress effortlessly embodies the essence of a true fashionista. Currently in Malaysia, Samantha is dazzling the international audience with her desi charm. Don't just take our word for it, go check her recent Instagram entry. In the series of pictures, Samantha stunned in a red Arpita Mehta saree. The modern-day take on the classic saree featured a mermaid-like silhouette, hugging her curves with a snug fit and flaring out gracefully near the hemline. Pairing it with a cropped bustier, Samantha added a touch of sass to her ensemble. The intricate sequin work adorning the saree presented the right amount of sparkle. Opting for a diamond necklace from the jewellery store, Samantha exuded luxury and sophistication. With perfectly styled hair and flawless makeup, she completed this oh-so-gorgeous look.

Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also treated us to a sassy yet classy look that left us all swooning. Sporting a cropped blazer in a soothing cream hue, the star exuded sophistication and charm. The formal yet fashionable number featured a lapel collar with folded sleeves, while chic tie knot detailing at the back added a touch of pizzazz to her OOTD. Pairing the blazer with high-rise khaki wide-legged pants, Samantha struck the perfect balance between style and comfort. To elevate her look, the diva accessorised with a sleek chain, hoop earrings, a statement ring, and a pair of elegant heels. Her short tresses styled in curls framed her face beautifully. The diva's makeup team showcased their expertise with nude lips, blushed cheeks, and fluttery lashes.

Samantha Rukh Prabhu has showcased a flair for sporting cropped blazers lately. A few weeks ago, she adorned an icy blue cropped blazer with white detailing on the collar and near the borders of short sleeves. Pairing it with denim pants, the actress added a touch of youthful charm to her ensemble. Opting for minimal accessories, the fashionista let her formal yet cool outfit take centre stage. A pair of shades shielded her eyes from the sun, while her signature curly hair and minimal makeup completed the look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has a knack for jazzing up her formal attire. Previously, she styled an oversized white satin shirt by tucking it into shimmery pants. To elevate her look, she accessorized with a colourful necklace and minimal studs. White heels not only complemented the outfit but also added a few extra inches to her already impressive stature. With nude makeup and open tresses, Samantha effortlessly rounded off the look.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's stylish outfits have earned a special place in the bookmarks of fashion aficionados.