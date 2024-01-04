Sara Tendulkar's No Frills, Just Ruffles, Dinner Date Style Is Casual But Classy

Sara Tendulkar's Casually Chic Date Style Includes A Polka Dot Mini Dress

Though not a Bollywood actress, Sara Tendulkar's style and fashion are talked about as much as that of the other stars. Her effortless dressing, minimal makeup, and radiant beauty make her a fashionista worth the mention. Often seen in and around the city making chic appearances, this time Sara was on a dinner date with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar. The diva looked gorgeous in her casually chic style. She donned a full-sleeved, polka-dot mini dress in black and white. The short-sleeved outfit featured ruffles at the asymmetrical hemline. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Sara opted for minimal glam makeup. For accessories, Sara picked dangling earrings and wore a pair of black sliders.

Sara Tendulkar's style exudes casual elegance and she proves that with every outfit she chooses. The beauty opted for a full-sleeved, body-hugging gown with a fitted silhouette in black and looked stunning. She opted for rosy makeup with a pink lip tint, shimmery eyelids with well-defined eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a lot of charm. Sara accessorized the look with a pair of silver dangling earrings. With her sleek tresses tied in a high ponytail, her look was complete.

Sara Tendulkar seems to have a lot of black outfits in her closet and we are not complaining. The beauty has made us like the colour a little bit more with each of her outings. Sara picked an uber-chic full-sleeved jumpsuit in black which featured a broad black waist-belt. For accessories, she picked a pair of crystal stud earrings and carried a black sling bag.

We cannot decide on our favourite look of Sara Tendulkar's. Can you?

