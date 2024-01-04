Sara Tendulkar's No Frills, Just Ruffles, Dinner Date Style Is Casual But Classy

Sara Tendulkar goes on a date with mom in a black and white mini dress.

Sara Tendulkar's No Frills, Just Ruffles, Dinner Date Style Is Casual But Classy

Sara Tendulkar's Casually Chic Date Style Includes A Polka Dot Mini Dress

Though not a Bollywood actress, Sara Tendulkar's style and fashion are talked about as much as that of the other stars. Her effortless dressing, minimal makeup, and radiant beauty make her a fashionista worth the mention. Often seen in and around the city making chic appearances, this time Sara was on a dinner date with her mother, Anjali Tendulkar. The diva looked gorgeous in her casually chic style. She donned a full-sleeved, polka-dot mini dress in black and white. The short-sleeved outfit featured ruffles at the asymmetrical hemline. Leaving her tresses loose in natural waves, Sara opted for minimal glam makeup. For accessories, Sara picked dangling earrings and wore a pair of black sliders.

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Embellished Black Saree Is A Sassy Spin On Ethnic Dressing For The Party Season

Latest and Breaking News on NDTV

Sara Tendulkar's style exudes casual elegance and she proves that with every outfit she chooses. The beauty opted for a full-sleeved, body-hugging gown with a fitted silhouette in black and looked stunning. She opted for rosy makeup with a pink lip tint, shimmery eyelids with well-defined eyes, highlighted cheeks, and a lot of charm. Sara accessorized the look with a pair of silver dangling earrings. With her sleek tresses tied in a high ponytail, her look was complete. 

Also Read: Sara Tendulkar's Nights Out Need Just A Black Midi Dress To Go From Casual To Chic

Sara Tendulkar seems to have a lot of black outfits in her closet and we are not complaining. The beauty has made us like the colour a little bit more with each of her outings. Sara picked an uber-chic full-sleeved jumpsuit in black which featured a broad black waist-belt. For accessories, she picked a pair of crystal stud earrings and carried a black sling bag.

We cannot decide on our favourite look of Sara Tendulkar's. Can you?

Also Read: Jaipur's City Palace Was Lit Up More Than Usual Thanks To Sara Tendulkar's Bright And Glowing Soft Makeup

.